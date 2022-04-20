Dallas police ask for help in finding critical missing 28-year-old man

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man Wednesday.
According to police, Rocky Martinez Garcia was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, walking in the 2200 block of East Ledbetter Drive.
Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5'06" and weighing about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt with red letters, white jeans and black Adidas shoes.
Police said they are concerned over Garcia's whereabouts because he may be in need of assistance.
If you have any information on Garcia's location, you're asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268.