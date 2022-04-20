Dallas police ask for help in finding critical missing 28-year-old man

According to police, Rocky Martinez Garcia was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, walking in the 2200 block of East Ledbetter Drive.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old man Wednesday.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5'06" and weighing about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said he was last seen wearing a white shirt with red letters, white jeans and black Adidas shoes.

Police said they are concerned over Garcia's whereabouts because he may be in need of assistance.