Family asking for help, offering $5K reward in search for missing 20-year-old Arlington woman

Jada Govan was last seen Sunday, April 10, at the Residence at Arbor Grove in Arlington, where she shared an apartment with her mother.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jada Govan's family is frantically trying to find her location. The 20-year-old was last seen Sunday, April 10, at The Residence at Arbor Grove in Arlington, where she shared an apartment with her mother.

Her family said she'd gone to get breakfast early in the morning, came back home, and then left again with only her phone.

"She didn't have cards, I.D., purse, she left everything... just her phone. And we haven't heard anything since," said Zachary Govan, brother.

Govan's grey Dodge Caliber is gone -- it has the Texas license plates RDY 5600. Her family wonders if she encountered someone in the parking lot of the complex. Unfortunately, there is no surveillance footage because the cameras weren't working.

"It's a real difficult time, we really have no idea. Hard to wrap our mind around what is going on. Difficult time. We want her home," said Zachary Govan.

Jada Govan's phone last pinged off a cell tower around Park Row and Center. After that, her family said her phone went dead.

A Search One Rescue Team used cadaver dogs and searched a nearby wooded area, but they didn't find anything. Her family said the location service on her phone was turned off.

Govan's family said she is extremely shy and keeps to herself. The family said she isn't really on social media and wouldn't have gone anywhere without letting her mom know.

"She's reserved and shy. She's definitely frightened. I'm sure she is scared," said her brother.