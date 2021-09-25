Missing child found alive after AMBER Alert in Bosque County; suspect dead, officials say

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the alert, which was issued early Saturday, had been canceled and that the suspect, Randall Thurman, 34, had died.

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — A missing girl has been found alive after an AMBER Alert was issued out of Central Texas on Saturday morning, and the suspect has died, officials said.

Authorities were investigating a crash related to the alleged abduction near Texas 171 and Johnson County Road 302, south of Cleburne.

More information about what happened had not been released yet.

WFAA is not naming the young girl involved in the alleged abduction, which happened in Walnut Springs, between Stephenville and Waco.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office said Thurman was considered armed and dangerous and asked the public to not approach him.

Multiple agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, are investigating the incident.