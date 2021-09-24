Man faces capital murder charge in 2-year-old's death in Irving, police say

Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza Jr. faces a charge of capital murder of a child under 10 years old in the death of Jeremiah Degrate Rios, police said.

IRVING, Texas — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the killing of a 2-year-old boy in Irving, police announced Friday.

Police said officer responded around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to a home in the 300 block of Brown Drive, near North Story and Rock Island roads, to a report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived, they found Rios dead inside.

Detectives determined that the boy's death "was not an accident," the news release said.



Police arrested Pena-Almanza on Wednesday on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. While detectives interviewed him, Pena-Almanza said he killed Rios by hitting several times, according to the news release.

Pena-Almanza told detectives that he hit Rios because the young boy wiped feces on him, police said.

An official cause of death for Rios has not been released. Police did not say Friday how Pena-Almanza knew Rios or if they were related.

Pena-Almanza was later transferred to the Dallas County jail, where he remained Friday. It wasn't yet known what his bond was set at.

Anyone with more information about what happened is asked to call Irving police at 972-273-1010. Tips can also be submitted by email to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.