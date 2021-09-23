Groups present joint preliminary findings on root causes of February’s winter storm outages

It found that, despite public statements from oil and gas advocates, fossil fuel production in Texas decreased significantly before the mass power outages.

A national energy regulator blasted Texas for failing to winterize its energy system a decade ago after the 2011 winter storm, leading to the devastating and historic power outages of this past February’s winter storm that led to billions of dollars in damage and hundreds of lives lost.

“This is a wake-up call for all of us,” said Rich Glick, chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, during a national briefing on Texas’ February winter storm.

“There was a similar inquiry after Texas experienced extreme cold weather in 2011, but those recommendations were not acted on,” he said. “We can’t allow this to happen again. This time, we must take these recommendations seriously, and act decisively, to ensure the bulk power system doesn’t fail the next time extreme weather hits. I cannot, and will not, allow this to become yet another report that serves no purpose other than to gather dust on the shelf.”

Glick also said that Texas' decision to go it alone on its power grid had led to devastating consequences. ERCOT is not connected to other power grids largely because Texas did not want its energy markets regulated. Glick said Texas had "cut off its nose to spite its face" and that those decisions had cost people their lives.

After the February storm, Texas lawmakers and state regulators passed laws addressing some causes of the winter storm. But they were widely criticized for not going far enough to force power plants and, particularly, natural gas facilities - which provide fuel for most of the state’s power plants - to winterize their facilities on meaningful deadlines to prevent future mass grid failures.

On Thursday, FERC and NERC, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, presented its joint preliminary findings on the root causes of February’s winter storm outages.

Regulators found that the biggest cause of the outages was the failure to winterize the state's power plants.

The second biggest driver of power outages was fuel supply issues, driven largely by natural gas shortages. In fact, it was the largest U.S. monthly decline of natural gas production on record, according to regulators.

Regulators found that, despite public statements from oil and gas advocates, fossil fuel production in Texas decreased significantly before the mass power outages began after Valentine’s Day, suggesting oil and gas facilities were affected by cold weather and not primarily lack of electricity, as they claimed.

“These preliminary findings provide clear and comprehensive insight into what happened on the grid during the February freeze, and our joint recommendations provide a roadmap for what actions need to be taken next in order to prevent a repeat occurrence,” said Jim Robb, president and CEO of NERC. “Our coordinated efforts – across both the electric and natural gas industries – will provide the way ahead. NERC and FERC are committed to working together to make this happen.”

During their presentation, regulators pointed out that ERCOT's power outages were by far and away the worst of all the electric grids in the country during the week of February 14. The other power grids, regulators, said were able to mitigate their outages by getting power from other grids. ERCOT cannot do so because it is not connected to the other grids by design.

February's winter storm was the fourth winter event which led to massive power outages across the country. But it was the worst event of all of them -- by far.

The preliminary report makes nine key recommendations, including changes to mandatory reliability standards that build upon the recently approved standards developed in the wake of a 2019 joint inquiry into a prior cold weather event. Among those are:

Revisions to require generator owners to identify and protect cold weather-critical components;

Build new or retrofit existing units to operate to specific ambient temperatures and weather based on extreme temperature and weather data;

Take into account effects of wind and precipitation in winterization plans;

Corrective action plans for generator owners that experience freeze-related outages; and

Ensure the system operator is aware of the operating limitations in the generating fleet so that they can plan mitigation actions.

The presentation of the preliminary findings and recommendations is available here.