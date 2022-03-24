Mesquite police release video of officers shooting man who shot at them

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on March 14 outside of the Urban Air park on Childress Avenue, near Interstates 635 and 30.

MESQUITE, Texas — Police on Wednesday released an update with bodycam and surveillance video of officers shooting a man outside of an indoor trampoline park in Mesquite earlier this month.

The video released by police showed a suspect, 28-year-old Ladarious Davis, pulling what appeared to be a gun from a backpack and firing at officers, just outside the doors of the Urban Air.

Two officers returned fire, striking Davis, who was then taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released into custody.

Davis on Thursday remained in the Dallas County jail on charges of aggravated assault against a public servant and burglary of a habitation.

The burglary charge stemmed from how the shooting incident ultimately started, police said.

Earlier that day, a 911 caller reported that Davis had entered his Mesquite apartment with a gun before going back downstairs to his unit. Police tactical officers responded but couldn't make contact with Davis, who had left the apartment complex.

Around 8:45 p.m. that same day, police heard from a relative of Davis that he was at the Urban Air trampoline park, several miles away.

Police responded and saw Davis walking out of Urban Air. Bodycam video from one of the officers showed the officer yelling multiple times for Davis to put his hands up.

As this happened, surveillance video showed Davis pull a gun from a backpack and fire toward the officers, police said.

Two officers returned fire – one fired three times, the other fired once – and Davis ran around a corner of a building and fell down.

Officers then secured the area, and Davis was taken to a hospital. Davis had a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, police said.

The two officers who fired shots at him have not been named by officials. They were placed on administrative leave as the department investigates the shooting.