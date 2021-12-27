Mesquite police chase vehicle through Dallas, person in custody

The chase involved the Mesquite Police Department. It's unclear what started the pursuit.

MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police chased a vehicle through Dallas late Monday afternoon, and it eventually ended with one person in custody.

It's unclear what started the pursuit, but the driver led police from Mesquite to Dallas around 5 p.m.

A helicopter from the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted police in the chase.

The chase went near the Cityplace area of Dallas.

The chase ended with the driver taken into custody in the 2200 block of North Fitzhugh Avenue.