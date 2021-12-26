3 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Garland convenience store, police say

The shooting happened in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, not far from old downtown Garland.

GARLAND, Texas — Three people have been killed and one has been rushed to the hospital following a shooting a at Garland convenience store, police say.

Police were called to the store in the 700 block of West Walnut Street, not far from old downtown Garland.

Police told WFAA that there were customers inside the store when the shooting occurred and the suspect fled the scene.

At this time, details of what led to the shooting, the names of the victims or the name of suspect have not been released. This is an ongoing investigation.