Suspect in Timberview High School shooting is jailed on bond violation, records show

FORT WORTH, Texas — The teenager accused in the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington in October has been arrested for an alleged bond violation, according to court records.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting, which left four people injured, officials have said.

After his arrest in October, Simpkins was released from custody on bail.

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for his arrest for a bond violation, according to court records.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that the violation was over a urinalysis result, which indicated he used a substance prohibited by his bond conditions.

The bond conditions banned Simpkins from using illegal drugs and alcohol.

Jail records showed Simpkins in custody at the Tarrant County Jail on Friday morning.

Simpkins' family and attorney, Kim Cole, have alleged that he was a victim of bullying, though Arlington Police Chief Al Jones ruled out bullying and said Simpkins was "involved in some high-risk activity" that led to the shooting.

The shooting happened on Oct. 6 after an alleged fight broke out between Simpkins and 15-year-old Zaccheus Selby. Police said Simpkins allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Selby.

Selby's family told WFAA that he was shot four times.

Selby had multiple surgeries and was released from the hospital about two weeks after the shooting.