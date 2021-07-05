Mesquite Police to release officer bodycam video, 911 call in fatal shooting of Ashton Pinke

The department is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. to release the bodycam video, the 911 call and other information.

MESQUITE, Texas — Editor's note: Police body camera video of deadly shooting may be played during this live news conference. Viewer discretion is advised.

Mesquite police are set to share more information and bodycam video Friday afternoon at a news conference related to the police shooting death of Ashton Pinke.

Pinke, 27, was shot Tuesday morning after officers responded to an apparent domestic violence situation after a 911 hang-up call.

Officers were sent to the Audubon Park Apartments Tuesday after dispatchers said they could hear screaming and the sounds of a struggle in the background of a 911 call before it hung up, according to a police spokesperson.

When officers arrived to the complex on the 5800 block of Northwest Drive, police said a victim told officers that a man was armed with a knife, according to a release from Mesquite police.

Mesquite police said Pinke had a knife and a club and charged at the two responding officers, who fired their weapons. Pinke was shot multiple times. He later died at the hospital.

His family says that he was suffering from a mental health episode. They also say he had a walking stick that he used daily.

A video was shared by a friend of the Pinke family. It was shot by Pinke's girlfriend - who called police - and she gave WFAA permission to use it. In the video, you can see the officers confront Pinke and hear them shout, "Don't do it! Don't do it!"

At one point during the video, Pinke appears on screen, but it's unclear what happened before the camera started rolling.

Officers, according to officials, had responded to the location before. Sheldon Smith, president of the National Black Police Officers Association, said domestic violence calls are the most dangerous calls a police officer can respond to, "because you never know what is going to happen,” Smith said.

When a suspect has a knife, officers are trained to use deadly force, according to Smith.

Neither officer was hurt during the shooting, police said.

Meanwhile, both officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay while the investigation continues.