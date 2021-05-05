Homicide investigation underway after person shot, killed at truck wash in Dallas

No arrests have been made in connection with the fatal shooting, officials said. Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help with a homicide investigation after a person was shot and killed Tuesday.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 12:15 p.m. at Unique Truck Wash near 4225 Port Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a person who had been shot.

That person was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died and said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Homicide Det. Christopher Walton at 214-701-8453 or Christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com and reference case No. 077643-2021.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. They can be reached anytime at 214-373-8477.