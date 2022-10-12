MedStar offering to escort trick-or-treaters with medical needs

One or two kids and their families will be picked up from home in a decked-out ambulance and taken to a special Fort Worth neighborhood to fill their candy bags.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Medical restrictions can make everyday living tricky, but MedStar is looking to treat a couple of kids this Halloween.

Nominations are now open for people to submit one or two children to get special trick-or-treatment on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For the ninth year, MedStar will pick up the kids and their families from home in a fully-decorated ambulance. The kids will be escorted around a special Fort Worth neighborhood while on stretchers with full medical support. They'll be able to collect candy until their goody bags are full.

To be a part of the program, the nominee has be to be between 5 and 15 years old and live (temporarily or permanently) in the MedStar service area. Kids in a hospital or another medical facility are eligible.

The family should be willing to sign a media release and share their experience with media partners.

If you'd like to nominate a child, you can reach out to Matt Zavadsky by calling (817)991-4487 or emailing MZavadsky@medstar911.org. The last day to submit their name is Monday, Oct. 18.