Mavs fan-favorite center cast in upcoming Adam Sandler movie

Marjanovic has been in two movies before, playing Ernest in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019) and Janis Krumins in "We Will Be the World Champions" (2015).

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Netflix is working with Adam Sandler to create another NBA-related movie, but this time, it will include a popular Dallas Mavericks player.

Sandler is teaming up with LeBron James to create the Netflix movie, "Hustle" which will premiere worldwide on June 10.

Mavs center and fan-favorite Boban Marjanovic can be seen in the first 10 seconds of a recently released trailer and is cast to play himself in the movie.

Marjanovic has been in two movies before, playing Ernest in "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" (2019) and Janis Krumins in "We Will Be the World Champions" (2015).

The plot of "Hustle" will follow Sandler, who is a Philadelphia 76ers basketball scout, Stanley Beren. He is working to discover talented basketball players, eventually finding real-life NBA player Juancho Hernangomez, who will be in his first acting role as prospective player Bo Cruz.

Former Mavs guard Seth Curry is also seen in the trailer and cast in the movie as himself.

Love you all pic.twitter.com/4PVY5iF3Gt — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 10, 2022

Other NBA players who have been cast in the movie include:

Aaron Gordon

Anthony Edwards

Trae Young

Jordan Clarkson

Tobias Harris

Matisse Thybulle

Tyrese Maxey

Khris Middleton

Mark Jackson

Kyle Lowry

Sandler previously created "Uncut Gems" (2019), which is also on Netflix and related to the NBA, with former Boston Celtics player Kevin Garnett playing a large role in the film.

The 55-year-old actor also made the Netflix-exclusive movie "Hubie Halloween" in 2020.

The movie is being produced by Sandler's Happy Madison production company while Lebron James' SpringHill Entertainment company will also be involved along with Roth/Kirschenbaum Films.

Adam Sandler has been known to be an NBA fan, oftentimes being spotted at games throughout the season.