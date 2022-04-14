A star gives back: Von Miller holding free community fun day in DeSoto

The event is free and open to the public. Guests will have an opportunity to hang out with Miller during a day of fun, fellowship and appreciation.

DESOTO, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report on Von Miller Day from 2016.

NFL star and DeSoto native Von Miller will return to the Lone Star State on Saturday to host the 5th annual Von Miller Day, a community appreciation event he hosts in his hometown.

This will be the first Von Miller Day event held in two years after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Event organizers say guests will receive prizes, including Dallas Mavs beads, Parrish McDonald's gift cards, Texas Rangers game tickets, and get to meet, greet and get autographs with Von Miler. There will also be live entertainment, bounce houses, games, a photo station and more.

“This is one of my most favorite times of the year, especially now that we are able to gather safely after COVID," Miller said. “I get to come home and love on my community and that feels great.”

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend the free community fun day. Guests must register and complete a waiver form at eventbrite.com.

The event is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. at Les Zeiger Park, located at 400 Eagle Dr., in Desoto. Guests will also be able to enjoy a buffet fit for Easter dinner serving more than 600lbs of Crawfish, boxes of Williams Fried chicken, burgers, bar-b-que, free Slurpee’s and more, according to event organizers.

Miller, a premier pass rusher, returns to Texas fresh off his Super Bowl win with the Los Angeles Rams. He signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason.