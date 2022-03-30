'He's a great human' | Beloved Mavs center Boban Marjanovic opens up about friendship with Luka Doncic

The fun-loving center joined WFAA Midday Wednesday for an inside look at the Mavericks and his friendship with superstar Luka Doncic.

DALLAS — With the Dallas Mavericks remaining one of the hottest teams in the NBA and eyeing home-court advantage in the playoffs, chemistry has been a part of the reason the team has found its groove.

Fan-favorite Mavs center Boban Marjanovic said not only is it easy to get along with his teammates, but it's also really easy to get along with superstar teammate Luka Doncic.

"He's an amazing friend," Marjanovic said. "He's an amazing guy. He's very smart. He's very likable. Of course, he's a great human being with a big, big heart. He's my friend."

Marjanovic started his career in 2015 with the San Antonio Spurs before playing with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia Sixers during the next three seasons.

The 7-foot-3-inch Serbia native has been with the Mavs since the 2019-2020 season, quickly becoming one of the fans' favorite players to root for. At certain moments in home games, Mavs' fans will suddenly and collectively start to chant "We want Boban," hoping to see him get on the court.

When asked what is the "secret" to the Mavs' recent success as the team has gone 31-11 since late December, Marjanovic gave a straightforward answer.

"The secret is Luka," Marjanovic said. "I'm still watching, and I can not believe it."

If the Mavs can finish the season as one of the top four seeds in the Western Conference, that means they would have home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. It's something Marjanovic is hoping for and looking forward to.

"You can stay home and sleep in your bed," Marjanovic said. "You eat what you eat. You feel more comfortable."

The Mavs center also said the support from people in the Dallas crowd will be important.

"Fans really help us to be where we want to be," Marjanovic said. "We are on a roll right now, and I look forward to doing it more often and being in every game."

In 2019, Marjanovic signed on to be part owner of Bog Blanket Co., which was co-founded by former NBA teammate Anthony Tolliver.

The company sells large blankets that are on average 10 feet by 10 feet, four times the size of the normal blanket.

Marjanovic is also one of the finalists for the 2021-22 Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year Award.

The annual honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team. pic.twitter.com/R063LXOlxh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 30, 2022