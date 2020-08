Massive fire continues to burn hours after it started at factory in Grand Prairie

Details of the fire are not known. WFAA has reached out to local officials for more information.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A massive fire broke out at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie sometime overnight into Wednesday morning. The fire was still burning hours later.

Some residents may need to self-evacuate, Grand Prairie officials said. They are currently trying to do a reverse 911 call out to make residents in the area aware.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials, but the factory did have a night shift crew present at the time the fire broke out.

Many have reported that the fire and smoke can be seen for miles.

At least two fire departments, Grand Prairie and Cedar Hill, were on scene, as well as the DFW Airport foam sprayer.

Smoke from the fire is headed west and is a combustion from plastic, so it's not good to breathe in for people who live in the area, Grand Prairie officials said.

Headquartered in Grand Prairie, Poly-America produces polyethylene products, including trash bags and plastic sheeting, and recycles and compounds polyethylene, according to its website.

Grand Prairie officials said they had shut down the President George Bush Turnpike as they are afraid power line towers seen in the fire are going to pull power lines down over the turnpike if they collapse. WFAA is working to confirm that with highway officials.

Crews had been at the scene for almost six hours as of 5:45 a.m. and authorities needed to bring in fuel trucks to maintain their presence fighting the fire.

A shift change will occur at 7 a.m., but fire officials are working out how to keep the scene staffed as they believe their efforts could go well into Thursday.

The same exact scenario happened 32 years ago, Grand Prairie officials said, and it took a full day for the crews to put out that fire.

The line of fire in #GrandPrairie appears to be right where you see the long line in the middle of this satellite image.



There is a train track and power lines along that same stretch.#IAmUp pic.twitter.com/5mvIc9s76J — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) August 19, 2020

The company's headquarters are located at 2000 W Marshall Drive.

Some of the roadways in the area are blocked to traffic. Spur 303 is shut down in between President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 360.

Grand Prairie police said heavy traffic delays are expected in the area of the turnpike, West Marshall Drive and Great Southwest Parkway.

Officials are advising drivers to seek alternate routes for their morning commute.

WFAA crews at the scene said there was no obvious odor and estimated the size of the fire to be around a football field.

The massive plume of smoke had actually partially lowered temperatures in the area, Meteorologist Greg Fields said.