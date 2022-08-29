Man whose victim disclosed sex abuse in letter to God gets 35 years in prison

Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was convicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, officials said.

MCKINNEY, Texas — A Collin County man whose victim disclosed his sexual abuse in a letter to God has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, officials said.

Mark Elliott Jones, 49, of McKinney, was convicted on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to a news release from the Collin County District Attorney's Office.

Jones sexually abused two children, who were 10 and 14, over a period of several years, prosecutors said.

Authorities learned of the abuse after the parents of one of the children found a letter she wrote to God, detailing the abuse. The parents told law enforcement about the letter, and investigators later learned of a second child who had been abused.

Both children also detailed the abuse in interviews with the Children's Advocacy Center of Collin County, officials said.

A jury found Jones guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Judge Andrea Thompson sentenced Jones to 35 years in prison. Jones will not be eligible for parole.