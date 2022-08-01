Collin County hospitals get hacked, exposing social security numbers and health data

The hacking happened July 5, when hospital staff "became aware of unusual activity on certain systems," officials said.

MCKINNEY, Texas — Methodist McKinney Hospital and two of the company's surgical centers had their computer systems hacked earlier this summer, exposing patients' social security numbers, medical history and more, hospital officials said Tuesday.

The hacking happened July 5, when hospital staff "became aware of unusual activity on certain systems," according to a notice posted on the hospital's website.

The notice said the hospital "promptly took steps to better ensure the integrity of the systems" and then began investigating what happened.

The hospital confirmed that an "unauthorized actor" accessed computer systems that held data for Methodist McKinney Hospital, Methodist Allen Surgical Center and Methodist Craig Ranch Surgical Center.

The data was from May 20 to July 7, and certain files were copied during the hacking, hospital officials said.

The hospital is still gathering information on what was accessed during the cyberattack. The hospital is notifying people whose information was accessed, as they learn it.

The hospital's investigation found the following information was stored in the systems that were hacked: Names, addresses, social security numbers, dates of birth, medical history, medical diagnoses, treatment information, medical record numbers and health insurance information.

Methodist officials said they reported the cyberattack to federal law enforcement. The hospital is also "reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures" about preventing cyberattacks.