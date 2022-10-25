Mansfield ISD board secretary arrested on assault, family violence charge

The district's board president says Bianca Benavides Anderson is an elected official and that the board of trustees will be handling the situation.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield ISD's board secretary was arrested last week, and the district's board of trustees is in the process of addressing the issue.

According to police, Mansfield officers arrested Bianca Benavides Anderson while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Ascot Park Drive around 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Police said responding officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Anderson and charge her with assault causing bodily injury, family violence. She was booked into the Mansfield jail without further incident.

Further details on her arrest were not immediately released.

Mansfield ISD Board President Courtney Lackey Wilson confirmed Anderson is the district's board secretary. In a statement to WFAA, Wilson said that because Anderson is an elected official, and not a district employee, the board of trustees will have to handle the issue.