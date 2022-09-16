Mansfield ISD warns of increased catalytic converters thefts across campuses

The district said officers have responded to reports across several campuses, from staff and parents of students.

MANSFIELD, Texas — Mansfield Independent School District police are investigating several reports of catalytic converters being stolen from cars on campuses.

"In light of the rash of thefts, officers will be keeping a particularly close eye on any suspicious activity in district parking lots in the coming days," the district said in a letter to parents on Friday.

The news comes as North Texas has seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts.

Stealing a catalytic converter can take as little as 30 seconds, officials said. The parts are highly sought after due to the metals they contain.

According to AAA Texas, catalytic converter theft claims are up 5,300% since 2019. In Texas, Dallas and Tarrant counties are in the top five for most thefts.

Replacing the parts could cost someone anywhere between $1,000 and $3,000, AAA said.

Here are tips to prevent or discourage thieves from targeting your car:

Park in a well-lit area. If you're at home, park in the garage if you have one.

Make sure your vehicle is as visible as possible to as many people as possible at all times.

Etch your license plate number or VIN onto your catalytic converter. This could help a scrap dealer determine if it was stolen and make it easier to identify the owner.

Paint your catalytic converter to deter buyers.

Install an anti-theft device.

Replacing catalytic converters could be expensive. Check to see if your insurance covers it.

You won't be able to immediately tell if your catalytic converter was stolen just by looking at your car, but you'll know once you start the engine. Officials said that when the parts have been removed, the vehicle will make a loud roaring sound that becomes louder as you push the gas pedal.