Mansfield ISD hit with ransomware attack, district says

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District has been hit with a ransomware attack that's affected many of the district's systems, officials said Monday night.

In a statement, the district said the cyberattack impacted systems that used internet, such as the website, email and phone systems. The district did not specify when the attack happened.

According to the district, it's currently unclear if any data was compromised in the attack.

"Once the issue was discovered, we immediately notified the appropriate authorities and are working closely with them to resolve the situation. We are working diligently to investigate the source of the disruption, confirm the extent of the impact on our systems, and restore full functionality as quickly and securely as possible." MISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu said in the statement.

The district did not get into specifics about the attack or all the systems that were affected.

Officials added that the attack affected the district's visitor and volunteer management systems, which means that the district has to suspend campus visitors for the time being.

"Students have been safely learning inside our campuses and we will continue to have school, providing the best learning environment possible without the use of Internet and web-based systems," Dr. Cantu said.

The district said it's working with third-party vendors to communicate with students and parents.

Nearly a year ago, Allen ISD dealt with a cybersecurity incident after hackers claimed they downloaded the personal information of students, families and staff. That cyberattack affected the district's network systems.