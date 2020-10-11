Man riding tricycle vending cart killed in crash, Dallas police say

The crash occurred Sunday evening on South Beckley Avenue.

A man was killed Sunday evening in a crash with a 21-year-old driver, Dallas police said.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on the 1500 block of South Beckley Avenue.

The 21-year-old man was driving north in the right lane in a 2009 Dodge Ram truck at the time, according to police. He told police he did not see a man riding on a tricycle vending cart in front of him until it was too late.

The driver tried to change to the left lane but was unable to do so and hit the back of the cart, according to police.

The man riding the cart was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.