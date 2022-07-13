Dallas man killed in police shooting during confrontation, Grand Prairie police say

The man was shot and killed after police say he reached for a handgun while officers were trying to arrest him.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — One man is dead in Grand Prairie after officers shot him during an attempted arrest where police say he reached for a handgun.

Officers responded to a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway. A woman had reported she was in fear for her daughter's safety due to a man, 31-year-old Dallas resident Romayne Manuel, arriving at her residence who was involved in a previous domestic violence assault, Grand Prairie police say.

The woman further stated Manuel showed up in a vehicle he allegedly had stolen during the previous incident, police say, and that she was scared for her daughter's safety because she couldn't reach her over the phone.

Upon arrival, police say they found Manuel on foot and tried to arrest him, but he instead began fleeing toward his vehicle. Police say officers first tried to subdue him with a taser, as well as by physically restraining him, but were unable to do so.

Manuel reportedly opened the door of the vehicle and grabbed a handgun, police say. At this point, the officer fatally shot Manuel, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gun was taken from Manuel's hand and booked as evidence, police added.

The officer who shot Manuel sustained minor injuries, police say, and was treated and released at the scene. All officers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave.