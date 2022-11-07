Teen killed in shooting at Dallas food mart, police say

Police identified the victim as an 18-year-old and they believe the suspect is also 18.

DALLAS — A teenager was shot and killed at a food store in southern Dallas late Sunday night, police said.

Curdarrius Chapple, 18, was identified as the victim, according to a police news release.

The shooting happened at a store on South Marsalis Avenue and Ann Arbor Avenue near Interstate 35E. Officers were dispatched to the shooting around 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Chapple in the parking lot, suffering from several gunshot wounds, the news release said. Dallas Fire-Rescue crews took Chapple to a hospital, where he died.

Police learned that an unknown suspect walked into the store and shot at Chapple multiple times. The suspect is believed to be about 18 years old, but more information was not released.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call detective Andre Isom at 214-671-3701 or email andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Tipsters should reference case No. 124516-2022.