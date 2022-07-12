Fort Worth police searching for gas station shooting suspect at large

Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station Tuesday night after several bullets were shot into a victim's front windshield

FORT WORTH, Texas — One suspect remains on the run after Fort Worth police arrested four other suspects reportedly involved in a shooting outside a gas station.

Police say officers responded to the shooting a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a Shell gas station and convenience store in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive.

The victim, police say, had pulled in front of one of the gas pumps in a silver vehicle and was confronted by a group of individuals in a gold vehicle. The suspect had pulled in front of the victim's vehicle and at least two people shot into the victim's front windshield before fleeing the scene.

Police say the victim also fled the scene and remains unidentified with unknown injuries at this time.

Officers arriving on scene noticed the suspect vehicle driving east and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the suspect vehicle rammed into the patrol unit before the vehicle later stopped and three of the suspects fled from officers on foot, police say.

Two suspects were arrested after the vehicle initially stopped in the 1700 block of the Northbound service road, police added. Officers were able to locate two of the three remaining suspects and take them into custody, but one suspect is still at large.

Police say two of the suspects are adult males and two are juvenile males. No officers or suspects were injured during the incident. The Fort Worth gun violence unit has been notified and is coordinating with South Division detectives to investigate the shooting.