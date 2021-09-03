Man killed in high-speed crash in northwest Dallas

The crash happened about 3 a.m. in the 9500 block of Midway Road, north of Love Field, according to a police news release.

DALLAS — A man died in high-speed crash in northwest Dallas early Friday morning, police said.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. in the 9500 block of Midway Road, north of Love Field, according to a police news release.

The victim, who hasn't been identified yet, was driving a Ford Mustang when he hit the curb on the center median at Clover Lane and struck a street light pole. The light pole wrapped around his car, trapping him inside.

Police said his car kept traveling about half of a block, with the light pole still wrapped around the car and the car dragging the concrete base of the pole.

The car caught fire as the man remain trapped inside. Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The medical examiner's office will identify the man.