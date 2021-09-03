Cyberattack hits Dallas ISD data; current and former students' records could be impacted

The district said it has contacted federal law enforcement to investigate the cyberattack.

DALLAS — Electronic records have been hacked at the Dallas Independent School District, officials announced Thursday.

The data breach could impact current and former students, alumni, parents and district employees, the district said in a news release. The district said it has contacted federal law enforcement to investigate the cyberattack.

The district does not believe the hacked information has been shared or sold, though "we cannot be 100 percent certain until additional forensic analysis is completed."

"The confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care is one our highest priorities," the district said in the news release. "We take this matter very seriously and have invested significant resources to protect sensitive data. Despite our efforts, the district is now one of a growing number of public and private organizations experiencing cyberattacks."