A Dallas County grand jury indicted a man on a murder charge in the death of a transgender woman whose body was found in White Rock Lake.

Ruben Alvarado, 22, is charged with murder in the death of 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey.

Lindsey's body was found June 1 in White Rock Lake. She died by homicidal violence, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cell phone records revealed Lindsey and Alvarado talked for less than a minute before meeting up the night she was killed, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Police traced their route that started in Arlington moved through Mesquite and ended at White Rock Lake. An arrest warrant shows Lindsey's and Alvarado's phones traveled the same route.

Alvarado remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Chynal Lindsey

