Man found dead in Denton storage unit after fire

DENTON, Texas — Firefighters found a man dead inside of a Denton storage unit while battling a fire at the facility Thursday evening, officials said.

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. at a storage unit complex at 621 South Mayhill Road, near East McKinney Street and Texas 288.

Firefighters responded and saw heavy smoke coming from the complex, according to a news release from the city.

Crews then began cutting into the storage units to find where the fire started. The crews "were met with an extensive amount of stored contents in the units, making fire attack extremely difficult," the release said.

Crews also heard explosions while battling the fire. They found a man dead in one of the units while working to put the fire out. The city did not say if the man died from the fire or if he was in a unit near where the fire began.

Fire investigators, police and the Denton County Fire Marshal's Office are all looking into the fire.