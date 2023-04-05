Fort Worth firefighter injured while battling fire at vacant church

The firefighter is expected to be OK, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth firefighter was taken to a hospital after battling an early-morning fire Thursday, but he's expected to be OK, officials said.

The fire happened at a vacant church building in the 5900 block of Tension Drive in east Fort Worth, near East Rosedale Street and East Loop 820. Firefighters were dispatched to the church around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof. Firefighters started battling the fire, and then an outside wall partially collapsed, falling on one of the firefighters standing outside, officials said.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During the fire, a nearby vacant home also caught fire, stemming from the original fire. Crews around 4:30 a.m. were still working to get the fires under control.