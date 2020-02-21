DALLAS — A man accused of killing a woman nearly two years ago has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury.

Court documents filed this week show Jimmy Eugene Johnson III, 25, has been charged with capital murder.

The body of 26-year-old Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon was found inside her apartment on May 9, 2018, according to police.

Authorities say Johnson suffocated Flores-Pavon, and that robbery was the motive in killing her.

Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon

Detectives believe Johnson met Flores-Pavon in an online chat room but never specified which chatroom the two met on.

At first, police looked into the possibility that the killing of Flores-Pavon, a transgender female, was a hate crime. But Dallas police later ruled that out.

Johnson was originally charged with murder, but that charge has since been upgraded to capital murder.

He remains at the Dallas County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bail.

