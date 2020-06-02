DALLAS — A 26-year-old man has died after his vehicle was hit by a suspected drunken driver, police officials said.

According to Dallas police, the fatal crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday near the 900 block of South Walton Walker.

Investigators said the victim was stopped in the right lane of northbound Loop 12. That's when they say Agustin Martinez Arrona, 20, allegedly crashed into the victim’s car.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Authorities said Arrona stayed at the scene of the crash and appeared to be under the influence when officers arrived. He was later arrested on a DWI charge.

Officials said the victim’s name will be released once next of kin is notified.

