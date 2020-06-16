Major airlines stepping up face mask enforcement for passengers

Airlines for America said passengers who do not wear face coverings could have their flying privileges revoked.

An organization representing major airlines announced Monday that its member airlines will vigorously enforce the requirements for passengers and customer-facing employees to wear face masks.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines will be implementing these policy updates regarding face coverings:

Preflight Communications: Each airline will clearly articulate its individual face-covering policy in communications with customers, which may require passengers to acknowledge the specific rules during the check-in process. Onboard Announcements: Onboard the aircraft, crew members will announce specific details regarding the carrier’s face covering policy including the consequences passengers could face for violating the policy. Consequences for Noncompliance: Each carrier will determine the appropriate consequences for passengers who are found to be in noncompliance of the airline’s face covering policy up to and including suspension of flying privileges on that airline.

Other changes for those airlines include sanitizing counters and kiosks, hospital-grade air filters on aircraft and sanitizing surfaces and touchpoints on planes.

Additionally, travelers are urged to stay home when ill, frequently wash their hands and to wear a face-covering throughout their air travel journey, consistent with CDC guidance.

Southwest Airlines passengers are required to wear a face covering in order to board the plane. If a passenger forgets their face covering, they will be provided with one.

American Airlines requires passengers to wear a face mask while on board.

Delta Airlines requires all customers to wear a face mask or face covering when traveling, including check-in lobby, boarding gate areas, jet bridges and on the plane.

JetBlue passengers are required to wear a face-covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey, including during check-in, boarding, while in flight and deplaning.

United Airlines requires all passengers, flight attendants and employees to wear face masks while on board.