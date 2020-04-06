Live updates: Silent protest at Dallas City Hall kicks off 7th day of protests

A silent protest at Dallas City Hall started a 7th day of protests across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people continued to protest in across the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the world responded to the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.
Here are the planned protests and events for Thursday:
1 p.m. Moment of reflection with the Fort Worth Police Department.
4 p.m.: Protest planned in Bedford
4:30 p.m. Protest at Addison Circle in Addison
7 p.m.: Collin County prayer rally
Follow along for live updates:
1 p.m.: The memorial for George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis. Go here to watch live.
12:37 p.m.: A few businesses in Fort Worth remain boarded up. Protesters in Fort Worth Wednesday said they would gather again Thursday.
11:57 a.m.: A group of about 100 protesters gathered at Dallas City Hall for a silent protest.
Below are images and videos from Wednesday's events and protests.
PHOTOS: Protesters rally in front of Dallas City Hall
