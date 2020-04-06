x
Live updates: Silent protest at Dallas City Hall kicks off 7th day of protests

On Wednesday, hundreds of people continued to protest in across the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the world responded to the death of George Floyd.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people continued to protest in across the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the world responded to the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.

Here are the planned protests and events for Thursday:

1 p.m. Moment of reflection with the Fort Worth Police Department.

4 p.m.: Protest planned in Bedford

4:30 p.m. Protest at Addison Circle in Addison

7 p.m.: Collin County prayer rally

Follow along for live updates:

1 p.m.: The memorial for George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis. Go here to watch live.

12:37 p.m.: A few businesses in Fort Worth remain boarded up. Protesters in Fort Worth Wednesday said they would gather again Thursday.

11:57 a.m.: A group of about 100 protesters gathered at Dallas City Hall for a silent protest.

Below are images and videos from Wednesday's events and protests.

Protesters gathered in front of Dallas City Hall on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for the Conversation Rally following the death of George Floyd.

