Live updates: Silent protest at Dallas City Hall kicks off 7th day of protests

On Wednesday, hundreds of people continued to protest in across the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the world responded to the death of George Floyd.

A silent protest at Dallas City Hall started a 7th day of protests across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people continued to protest in across the Dallas-Fort Worth area as the world responded to the death of George Floyd while he was in Minneapolis police custody.

Here are the planned protests and events for Thursday:

1 p.m. Moment of reflection with the Fort Worth Police Department.

4 p.m.: Protest planned in Bedford

4:30 p.m. Protest at Addison Circle in Addison

7 p.m.: Collin County prayer rally

Follow along for live updates:

1 p.m.: The memorial for George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis. Go here to watch live.

12:37 p.m.: A few businesses in Fort Worth remain boarded up. Protesters in Fort Worth Wednesday said they would gather again Thursday.

11:57 a.m.: A group of about 100 protesters gathered at Dallas City Hall for a silent protest.

Below are images and videos from Wednesday's events and protests.

PHOTOS: Protesters rally in front of Dallas City Hall 1/14

2/14

3/14

4/14

5/14

6/14

7/14

8/14

9/14

10/14

11/14

12/14

13/14

14/14 1 / 14