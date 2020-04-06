Large crowd gather and march in silent protest outside Dallas City Hall

Protesters let their silence and the signs they created communicate frustrations, anger, and calls to action during Thursday's demonstration.

DALLAS — A large group of people gathered outside Dallas City Hall in silent protest on Thursday.

The demonstration was part of a grassroots effort, advertised across social media. Organizers wanted to bring residents together to make a strong statement about social justice and victims of police brutality across the country.

The silent protest spoke volumes, a week after the death of George Floyd at the hands of a now-former Minneapolis police officer. Investigators say Floyd was murdered after an officer pressed his knee into the man’s neck as he was face down on the street, handcuffed, and repeatedly screaming he couldn’t breathe.

”It doesn’t matter what color you are, you can’t afford to be complacent,” said Tom Gibbons as he stood in silence and solidarity outside City Hall.

Many protesters created and held signs that communicated their feelings, frustrations, questions, worries, and calls to action.

“It says we’re tired of being silenced,” said Donnell Roberts as he read the sign he held. “Overlooked and hashtags.”

The silent protest is a different strategy. Yet, the diverse group of participants said it was optimistic silence in solidarity could also help grab attention from city leaders and bring about significant change.

"Hope is right here,” said a protester who wanted to be called Anastasia. “Hope is all of these people together.”