Lewisville police officer tracks down stolen wedding rings hours before couple's big day

The couple went to shop for a basket to keep blankets in so their wedding guests could stay warm. But then something cold-hearted happened.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — A local couple nearly went through a nightmare just hours before their wedding day. Their rings were stolen from a shopping cart.

An officer took it to heart and made sure their wedding day was not only a memorable one, but a sign that it’s really meant to be.

Police body camera video from Lewisville police captured a special moment on Saturday night.

On Friday, the couple went shopping at an At Home store off Interstate 35E in Lewisville.

“We were checking out, and this woman switches out the cart, and takes my purse,” said Emery Bundy, the bride.

Inside of that purse, thousands of dollars and their wedding rings. They also had their IDs and honeymoon to Hawaii ready to go. But they canceled it, in fear of never getting their belongings back.

“The best part of the silver lining is she had a family heirloom in that purse and she got it back,” said Sam Buddy, the groom.

“The officer was so wonderful,” said Emery.

She’s talking about Lewisville police officer Charles Bonar.

“I was given an opportunity and was just doing my job,” said Bonar.

He took it upon himself to go above and beyond, and he scrubbed through hours worth of video.

“I was able to review vehicles matching the description of the vehicle, and found a tag,” said Bonar.

Bonar confronted the suspects and got the rings back.

“It’s a huge moment in someone’s life, and too lose something like that is a big deal,” said Bonar.

Fast forward 24 hours, we’re at the wedding.

“I Sam, give you Emery this ring.”

Finally, after three years of being in love, the couple tied the knot.

“Sam, you may now kiss your bride."

The suspects aren’t facing any charges because the bride said all she wants is her rings back.