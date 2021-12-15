Want really authentic Greek food? Look for the shipping container in Grand Prairie

Dimitrios Vagenas dreamed of bringing flavors from his home country to North Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — It’s a culinary mystery. How does one correctly pronounce the dish commonly referred to as a “gyro?”

Turns out, gyro (no matter how you pronounce it) isn’t the correct term.

“They call it souvlaki,” said Dimitrios Vagenas.

Vagenas says gyro is the name given to the meat, but souvlaki is the entire wrap.

He should know because he’s serving some of the best Greek food in North Texas, out of a shipping container in Grand Prairie.

Vagenas opened his restaurant, My Kuzina — meaning “My Kitchen” in Greek — earlier this year after he was furloughed from his chef job with Omni.

Vagenas was born and raised in Greece and moved to the U.S. in 2013. He dreamed of opening his own restaurant and the pandemic expedited his plans.

There was an unused shipping container turned kitchen on the same parcel of land that houses Fire House Gastro Park in Grand Prairie and Vagenas jumped at the opportunity.

He says his menu is the exact same food that would be found in Greece, without the cost of traveling there.

“It’s a very cheap way to try authentic Greek food,” he joked.

My Kuzina serves soups, salads, desserts and, of course, souvlaki.

Vagenas even offers take-home meals that customers can refrigerate and eat throughout the week.