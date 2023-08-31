Lewisville police issue local AMBER Alert for two young children

Police say they believe the two children are with their biological mother.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The Lewisville Police Department has issued a local AMBER Alert for two young children who they say were abducted by their biological mother Thursday afternoon.

The two children are 8-year-old Chantelle Gwivaha and Jason Gwivaha, police said.

Police have named the biological mother, who does not have parental rights to the children, as the suspect. She, Alaina Rudenko, was last seen driving with the children in a 2019 silver Nissan Murano with an Arkansas license plate with the number ARE 13Y.