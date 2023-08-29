1 dead after drowning at Lake Lewisville, officials say

Four people were in a boat, officials said, and three of those four made it to shore safely. Officials recovered the drowning victim from the lake around 4:30 p.m.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — One person has died after drowning in Lake Lewisville on Tuesday, officials confirmed to WFAA.

Frisco fire told WFAA the call came in at about 3 p.m. on Aug. 29, for a reported drowning in the Hickory Creek portion of the lake. Initial information stated there were two people on a boat, but it was later confirmed there were four total people on the boat, officials said. Three of those four people had made it to shore safely, but a fourth person was still missing.

The three people who made it to shore safely refused treatment, Frisco fire said.

Around 4:30 p.m., officials said the fourth person was found and confirmed to have drowned.

Frisco FD, Little Elm FD, Lewisville FD, Denton Count Sheriff's Office and the Texas Game Warden were assigned to the call.

This drowning comes nearly two-and-a-half weeks after the city of Lewisville closed the swim beach at Lewisville Lake Park to public access indefinitely, citing safety concerns. The closure was issued more than a month after WFAA reported on three drownings at Lewisville Lake in three straight days.

On July 3, a 19-year-old man died after drowning at Lewisville Lake while swimming in the public beach area of Lake Park. Dive teams pulled him from the water later that day, and he was transferred to Medical City Lewisville Hospital with CPR in progress for possible life-saving measures. Online records showed the victim was later pronounced dead.

On July 4, a man in his 40s was part of a group that rented a pontoon boat and was out swimming in the lake. Dive crews were unable to locate him on July 4, but recovered his body on the evening of July 5, officials told WFAA.

On July 5, another 19-year-old drowned at Lewisville Lake while swimming with friends, but at Copperas Branch Park in Highland Village. He was recovered at about 2 p.m. on July 6.