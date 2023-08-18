Victims, suspect identified in North Texas double homicide

​A relative discovered their bodies on a welfare check after not hearing from them for several days.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The two victims and a suspect have been identified in a double homicide in Lewisville earlier this week, police said in a news release Friday.

Lilia Fernandez Ortiz, 66, and Alejandro Arrellano-Fernandez, 43, were found dead in a home in the 800 block of Ramblewood Drive, near Orchard Lane and West Main Street, on Monday morning, the release said.

A relative discovered their bodies on a welfare check after not hearing from them for several days.

Two days later, on Wednesday, Samuel Atinafu Melkamu, 37, was arrested in the case, police said.

Melkamu is facing two counts of capital murder. He was taken to the Denton County jail, where his bond was set at $500,000.