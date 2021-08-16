Lewisville ISD parent worried after her daughter was exposed to COVID-19

"We had hoped that the community spread wouldn't hit her classroom so soon," said Sidra, the mother of a Prairie Trail student.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — For children at Prairie Trail Elementary School in the Lewisville Independent School District, in-person classes started on Wednesday. But at least one family is already pulling their child out of class for a few days to quarantine.

"We had hoped that the community spread wouldn't hit her classroom so soon," said Sidra, the mother of the Prairie Trail student.

Sidra said she got a call on Saturday from the vice principal who said her daughter was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

"We were really upset, but we were told twice on the phone that we don't need to quarantine," she told WFAA.

Because of privacy laws, Sidra said the school couldn't give her more information about how her daughter was exposed to the coronavirus.

But when asked, Lewisville ISD told WFAA, "We don't have any information about a confirmed case at Prairie Trail." The district also said it updates its online COVID-19 case tracker every Monday with information from the week before.

From Aug. 11 to 13, there were 24 COVID-19 cases at Lewisville ISD, but zero cases listed at Prairie Trail Elementary School.

While the school told Sidra her child doesn't need to quarantine, she decided to consult with doctors.

"[The doctors] said there shouldn't even be a question to quarantine your child," Sidra said, adding that she feels quarantining is the right thing to do until her daughter tests negative for COVID-19.

But Sidra is concerned about her child's attendance score. Elementary students at Lewisville ISD can have no more than 18 absences to meet the state requirement of 90% attendance. She said she feels it's unfair that there is no virtual learning option, especially while her daughter is in quarantine.

"Why don't I have the option to choose what is safe for her?" she asked.

Lewisville ISD does not require masks in the classroom, though Sidra has her daughter wear one throughout the day.