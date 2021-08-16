Fort Worth ISD says 80% of students and staff wore masks on the first day of school

Meanwhile, over at Cook Children’s Hospital, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are up to 25, which is up from last week alone.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The first day of school for kids in Fort Worth Independent School District is in the books. School officials told WFAA at least 80% of kids and staff wore masks during school hours Monday.

“I made friends and I play with them,” 4-year-old Deandre Dixon said.

Deandre goes to pre-school at T.A. Simms Elementary School in Fort Worth.

“You put something on your ear, and cover your nose,” Deandre said about how to wear a mask.

Some parents we talked to felt nervous about sending their kids to school on the first day.

“It’s a little scary,” parent Dora Lopez said. “It’s scary, but I trust the school."

Lopez is still undecided about the vaccine and says they try to stay healthy.

And she is always talking to her kids about safety.

“Keeping the tables clean, kids separated, the mask on, don’t pull it down,” Lopez said.

Last week, a judge blocked Fort Worth ISD's mask requirement.

So for now, Fort Worth ISD Superintendent Kent Scribner is asking that parents do self-checks before and after school.

“We are going to be strongly encouraging mask use. We want to work with our community and make sure our students are safe. In-person learning is the best way to be,” Scribner said.

Meanwhile, over at Cook Children’s Hospital, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations are up to 25, which is up from last week alone.

We're in Fort Worth today, where kids are back in class. @FortWorthISD says, about 80% of students, & staff are wearing masks. And, we just saw most of the kids at a playground wearing masks at one local school.



Here are the number of children hospitalized in Fort Worth:@wfaa https://t.co/oRFGtUAH7w — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) August 16, 2021

“I told the kids, 'Don’t forget your mask, look how pretty I look,'” neighbor Isabel Flores said to the students.

Flores lives near the school, and she makes it her mission to educate kids about why they should wear a mask.