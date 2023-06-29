Large hailstone that fell in Denton County sets new record for North Texas area

The hailstone measured 5.9 inches in diameter in Sanger.

SANGER, Texas — A hailstone that fell in Denton County two weeks ago has set a new record for size in the North Texas area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Thursday that a resident in Sanger, about 12 miles north of Denton, recorded a hailstone from June 15 at 5.9 inches in diameter.

According to the organization, this set a new record for the NWS Fort Worth region that was previously held in Bell County by a hailstone that was 5.67 inches in diameter in April 2022.

Record hail in NTX! The hail the fell on June 15th in Sanger was record breaking for North Texas. The hail measured 5.9" in diameter which broke the previous North Texas record of 5.67" in Salado. The state record holds... that was from Hondo with a hail stone of nearly 6.5". pic.twitter.com/4X66RYhw6E — Pete Delkus (@wfaaweather) June 29, 2023

NWS Fort Worth said a storm survey team verified the size of the hailstone in Sanger.

The state record is a hailstone at 6.42 inches in diameter in the Medina County city of Hondo from back in April 2021.