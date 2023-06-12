Large hail pelts parts of North Texas for second straight day

Southern areas of the DFW Metroplex such as Mansfield saw baseball-sized hail.

MANSFIELD, Texas — For the second straight day, parts of North Texas saw large hail fall down on the area during a round of severe weather.

Much of the area was under a risk of severe storms on Monday night. Southern parts of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex saw hail up to the size of softballs.

The powerful storm moved along parts of Johnson County and southern areas of Tarrant and Dallas counties.

Outdoor sirens could be heard in southern parts of Dallas due to the large hail risk, not for tornadoes.

Below are images of the large hail shared by WFAA viewers.

On Sunday night, parts of the area, such as Flower Mound, were hit with large-sized hail. The hail caused damage to vehicles and homes.