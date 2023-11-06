Damages reported after North Texas severe weather brings large hail, power outages and flash flooding

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there were nearly 40,000 customers without power, according to the Oncor outage map.

DALLAS — North Texans braced for a plethora of warnings Sunday evening, as a round of severe weather hit the area.

Just before 5 p.m. a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of North Texas, including Dallas and Tarrant counties. By 6:30 p.m., a line of severe storms moved in quickly, bringing high winds and up to baseball-sized hail for cities like Rockwall, Plano and Royse City.

Around 8:30 p.m. severe thunderstorm sirens began blaring in Collin County due to the large hail storm.

Several residents contacted WFAA to report hail damage to vehicles and homes Sunday night.

More than a dozen cars on two neighboring streets in Flower Mound have cracked or shattered windshields and dents after baseball-size hail came down earlier.

Heavy rain and lightning also were threats and thousands of customers were without power Sunday evening.

As of 10 p.m., there were nearly 40,000 customers without power, according to the Oncor outage map.

Heavy rain also caused some localized flooding issues in Dallas. According to Dallas-Fire Rescue, crews have responded to four high-water calls, one water rescue, 38 downed utility wires and 22 major accidents.

And air travelers were affected too. Both DFW International and Dallas Love Field are reporting delays. At DFW Airport, ground stops have been extended and delays are up to 120 minutes and increasing as storms continue. Check your flight status, here.

A severe thunderstorm watch remain in effect until midnight.