Roofing companies busy after North Texas pummeled by baseball-sized hail

ROCKWALL, Texas — Roofing companies are finding plenty of work this week after hail the size of baseballs pummeled shingles across Dallas-Fort Worth. And, many of them warn, be wary of extremely willing, but unlicensed, contractors offering a quick fix.

“The first thing I check, is I go across the whole roof,” said Eric Wimpee, of Firehouse Roofing, the top-rated roofing company offering roof inspection, repair and replacement in the DFW area for more than 26 years.

And the damage he showed WFAA Tuesday at a home in Rockwall was obvious. Cellphone video captured hail the size of quarters and golf balls.

Shredded and decapitated fresh leaves from an Oak tree littering the front yard are another indication of the intensity of the hail. Dents in rain gutters and other metal flashing and piping on the roof are tell-tale signs too.

“And I can tell this thing’s been demolished by the hail,” Wimpee said, while inspecting the rooftop vent for the home’s water heater.

He also found shingles lifted and loosened by the wind -- which is called zippering and can be a source of future leaks.

“The seal on them is starting to break,” he said. “And it’s something the next few rainstorms, it can rip these shingles off.”

On the roof, he circled with chalk more than a dozen heavy hail hits, which is enough to scar and indent the asphalt shingles.

“Every time it rains, there’s a little indentation in the shingle. Water will soak in there. And it will eventually get through that and come into the house," said Wimpee.

Enough, he said, for the homeowner to strongly consider filing an insurance claim for a new roof.

“With the shape of this roof with some of the zippering, it’s just a matter of time before until things get worse,” he said. “It needs to be replaced in my professional opinion, and he needs to get it addressed pretty quickly before he has leaks in the house causing him even more damage down the road.”

“Just make sure you get someone who’s licensed and insured to do roofing. And do your research. Look them up on the Better Business Bureau, look them up on google and do your own research,” he continued.

The Better Business Bureau also says beware of storm chasers who might not be local contractors. And the BBB offers the following advice as well: