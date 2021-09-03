Lake Worth police shoot person after chase ends in Fort Worth, officials say

At some point in the incident, police shot the person, who was reportedly armed, officials said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Lake Worth police officer shot a person after a vehicle chase into Fort Worth early Friday morning, officials said.

The person's condition was unknown, and police said they were armed.

Lake Worth officers about 2 a.m. had tried to pull over a vehicle for driving without lights and speeding on Loop 820. The vehicle didn't stop, and police chased the driver into Fort Worth, near Interstate 30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard, police said.

Police then chased the suspect on foot. At some point in the incident, police shot the person, who was reportedly armed, officials said.

More details about what happened weren't yet available.