Plano police shoot man who fired at officers serving warrant, officials say

PLANO, Texas — Plano police shot a man who allegedly fired a gun at officers while they were serving a warrant Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at a home near Spring Creek Parkway and Green Oaks Drive, where tactical officers were serving the warrant.

Police entered the home and a man ran out the back, said officer David Tilley, a spokesman for the Plano Police Department.

An officer tried to stop to stop the man, and the man fired at police, Tilley said. An officer returned fire, striking the man.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition was unknown later Tuesday morning. No officers were injured in the incident, Tilley said.

It wasn't yet known how many times the officer fired at the man. The man's name has not been released yet.