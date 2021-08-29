Man shoots and kills Lyft driver in Garland, then opens fire in Plano Police Department building, officials say

The Plano police shot a man Sunday after officials say he shot and killed a Lyft driver in Garland and then drove the stolen Lyft car to Plano.

PLANO, Texas — The Plano police shot a man Sunday after officials say he shot and killed a Lyft driver in Garland and then drove the stolen Lyft car to Plano and opened fire in the Plano Police Department building, Garland police said.

The Lyft driver was shot and killed in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive in Garland just before noon, according to Garland police. The driver, a woman, was pronounced dead at the scene by Garland police. Garland homicide detectives said they are investigating the death as a murder.

Later, while Garland police were investigating that shooting, they said they found out the same Lyft car was found at the Plano Police Department, where a man was "acting erratically" before going inside the department, Plano police said.

Plano police said a man entered the Plano Police Department twice before he opened fire in the direction of a civilian police employee who was helping a citizen in the lobby around 12:15 p.m. The employee and the visitor took cover while Plano officers shot the man and took him into custody. No officers, civilians or citizens were injured, Plano police said.

Plano Fire Rescue took the man to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown, officials said.

The Plano Police Crimes Against Persons Unit and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office are currently investigating the shooting. Garland and Plano police are working together to determine what led to the shootings.

"What could have been a horrific tragedy was avoided, thanks to the swift and effective action of our Plano police officers," Plano Mayor John Muns said in a statement Sunday. "Chief Drain reports a man walked into our police headquarters building and fired a handgun. I applaud the response of the officers who responded who stopped a dangerous situation from taking a deadly turn. that could have taken a turn for the worse, if not for their response."

If anyone has information, call Garland police at 972-485-4840.