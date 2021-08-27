New Texas laws go into effect September 1

Legislation passed during the 87th Legislature ranges from permitless carry to extending medical marijuana.

HOUSTON — As of Sept. 1, Texas has a handful of new laws you need to know about.

The most high-profile of the new legislation is arguably permitless carry (or constitutional carry). Starting on the first of September, House Bill 1927 allows anyone who legally owns a gun to carry it in public. No license or training is needed. According to ProCon.org, Texas is one of 19 states with a similar law.

The also controversial so-called “heartbeat bill” takes effect on Sept. 1. Senate Bill 8 bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected. That can sometimes happen as early as five weeks after a missed period. There is an exception in the law for medical emergencies.

More Texans will have access to medical marijuana as a result of House Bill 1535’s passage. Along with extending qualifications, the law also increases the dosage limit from .5% THC to 1% THC.

Sunday brunch just got a little saucier. House Bill 1518 lets you buy beer and wine at 10a on Sundays. You used to have to wait until noon. Liquor sales are still off-limits on Sundays.

You’ll hear the “Star-Spangled Banner” before any game involving a pro sports team that contracts with the state. Senate Bill 4 requires it.

